Reclusive tribe attacks loggers suspected of encroaching on their land in Peru’s Amazon
Associated Press
A regional Indigenous organization reports that a reclusive tribe has attacked loggers suspected of operating illegally in its territory in the Peruvian Amazon. The organization said Monday it received reports that the Mashco Piro ethnic group used bows and arrows to recently attack loggers suspected of encroaching on their territory and one logger was injured. FENAMAD, which represents 39 Indigenous communities, said it believes the loggers were operating illegally. It warned that a lack of government action and increased activity by companies and illegal operators could produce “devastating consequences,” such as transmission of diseases and increased violence.