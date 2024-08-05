Human remains found after Australia’s second fatal crocodile attack in a month

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Police say human remains have been found inside a large crocodile suspected of killing a fisherman in Australia’s second fatal attack in about a month. The latest victim was a man who fell from a steep bank Saturday into a river in Queensland state. Wildlife rangers killed a 16-foot crocodile in a creek 2.5 miles from where he disappeared, and police said Tuesday that remains found inside the animal were believed to be the missing man. Last month, a 12-year-old girl was snatched by a crocodile while swimming with her family in a creek in the neighboring Northern Territory.

