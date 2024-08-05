Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno leaves game against Guardians with left groin injury

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno left Monday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians because of a left groin injury.

Moreno reached base on an infield single in the second inning, then fell to the ground after reaching the bag. The 24-year-old Gold Glove winner remained on the field, writhing in pain, for several minutes before limping back to the dugout.

Moreno’s grounder initially bounced off the left foot of pitcher Logan Allen, who had been struck on the head by a Randal Grichuk line drive in the first. José Herrera pinch ran for Moreno and took over behind the plate.

Herrera is the only other catcher on the active roster. First baseman Christian Walker, normally the emergency backup, is on the injured list with a strained left oblique.

In 86 games this season, Moreno is batting .262 with five homers and 41 RBIs.



