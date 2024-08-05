Chicago White Sox lose 21st straight game, tying American League record set by 1988 Baltimore Orioles
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chicago White Sox lose 21st straight game, tying American League record set by 1988 Baltimore Orioles.
