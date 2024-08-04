Russell Vought, a Project 2025 architect, is ready to shock Washington if Trump wins second term

WASHINGTON (AP) — A chief architect of Project 2025, the controversial conservative blueprint to remake the federal government, Russell Vought is likely to be appointed to a high-ranking post in a second Trump administration. Vought is among the small cadre of Trump advisers who has a mechanic’s understanding of how Washington operates. He’s advised influential conservative lawmakers on Capitol Hill and a few years ago established his own pro-Trump think tank. Now, he’s being mentioned as a candidate to be Trump’s White House chief of staff, one of the most powerful positions in government.

