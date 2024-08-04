Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index sinks nearly 13% as investors dump a wide range of shares

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Nikkei 225 share index has plunged nearly 13% as investors worried that the U.S. economy may be in worse shape than had been expected dumped a wide range of shares. The Nikkei index was down more than 4,400 points at about 31,400 by midafternoon Monday in Tokyo. It dropped 5.8% on Friday and it is headed for its worst two-day decline ever. Its biggest single-day rout was a plunge of 3,836 points, or 14.9%, on the day dubbed “Black Monday” in October 1987. Share prices have fallen in Tokyo since the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday. The benchmark is now 4% below the level it was at a year ago.

