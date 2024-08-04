IOC calls tests that sparked vitriol targeting boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting impossibly flawed

PARIS (AP) — Olympics organizers have again slammed arbitrary testing imposed on boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Tin that led to a storm of vitriol misidentifying the women as transgender or men. International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said Sunday that the testing was “so flawed that it’s impossible to engage with it.” He vigorously defended Khelif of Algeria and Lin of Taiwan and hammered the now-banned International Boxing Association that claimed the fighters failed unspecified eligibility tests. Adams says the two athletes were “carted off and tested” during the 2023 boxing world championships because “there were suspicions against them.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.