Two men who say they’re Russian appear in hostage video from Niger released by al-Qaida-linked group

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Two men claiming to be Russian nationals and saying they were taken captive in Niger by militants linked to al-Qaida have appeared in a video published on a media platform affiliated to the extremist group. The video, which appeared on the az-Zallaqa platform on Friday night, showed two men who said they were seized by the militants while working in Baga in northeastern Niger. The is the first known sighting of the men, who would be the first Russians in the Sahel believed to be kidnapped by jihadis despite a strong and growing Russian presence across the region. In recent months Niger has pulled away from its Western partners, turning instead to Russia for security.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.