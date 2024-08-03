IOC leader says ‘hate speech’ directed at Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting at Olympics is unacceptable

PARIS (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach says the “hate speech” directed at two women boxers at the Paris Olympics is “totally unacceptable.” Bach says, “We will not take part in a politically motivated … cultural war.” Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu-Ting of Taiwan have been subjected to days of global scrutiny about their gender. Both boxers were disqualified at the 2023 world championships. That decision was by the Russian-led International Boxing Association is banished from the Olympics. Bach says the boxers “are born as women, who have been raised as women, who have a passport as a woman and have competed for many years as women.”

