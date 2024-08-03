Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari will have season-ending surgery for knee injury

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari is out for the season after suffering a knee injury during training camp.

Coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed Ojulari’s injury on Saturday and said the second-year player would need season-ending surgery.

“Obviously, feel bad for him, for the team,” Gannon said. “He did a lot of work this offseason and was going to be a big part of what we do. But he’ll come back stronger, ready to go, better than ever next year.”

The 6-foot-2, 248-pound Ojulari played in all 17 games during his rookie season, finishing with four sacks. He was a second-round pick in the 2023 draft out of LSU.

It’s a setback for a defense that’s hoping to take a step forward in Gannon’s second season. Arizona went 4-13 in 2023, giving up nearly 27 points per game.

