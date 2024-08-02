Van driver arrested after crashing into gates outside Irish prime minister’s office in Dublin

LONDON (AP) — Irish police say a driver has been arrested in Dublin after crashing his van into gates outside the offices of the prime minister and several other government buildings. The gate outside the attorney general’s office on Friday was knocked off its hinges in the early morning and there was significant damage outside the office of Prime Minister Simon Harris. The offices were closed at the time. The driver, in his 40s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving offenses. Police said they are also investigating criminal damage at the official residence of President Michael Higgins.

