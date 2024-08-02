US warns a famine in Sudan is on pace to be the deadliest in decades as the world looks elsewhere

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials are warning that a newly confirmed famine in Sudan’s Darfur region is on pace to become the world’s worst in decades. International famine review experts confirmed Thursday that a famine is underway at one of the camps for war-displaced people in Darfur. It’s only the third famine confirmation in the 20-year history of the famine review system. The last major famine in 2011 killed a quarter of a million people in Somalia, half of them children under age 5. Samantha Power, the U.S. Agency for International Development Director, says both warring sides in Sudan are using starvation as a weapon.

