Some Yankee Stadium bleachers fans chant `U-S-A!’ during `O Canada’ before game against Blue Jays

NEW YORK (AP) — A segment of fans in Yankee Stadium’s right field bleachers chanted “U-S-A! “U-S-A!” during the playing of “O Canada” before a game between New York and the Toronto Blue Jays. Most of the fans in the crowd of 44,883 in in the ballpark ignored the chanting during the anthem sung by Max Greenberg, a rising junior at Dwight School in Manhattan. The start of the game was delayed 86 minutes because of rain.

