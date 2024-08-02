Parties in lawsuits seeking damages for Maui fires reach $4B global settlement, court filings say

HONOLULU (AP) — A court filing says the parties in lawsuits seeking damages for last year’s Maui wildfires have reached a $4 billion global settlement. The agreement comes nearly one year after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century killed 102 people and destroyed the historic downtown area of Lahaina on Maui. The Aug. 8 wildfire burned thousands of homes and displaced 12,000 people. More than 600 lawsuits have been filed over the deaths and destruction caused by the fires. In the spring, a judge appointed mediators and ordered all parties to participate in settlement talks.

