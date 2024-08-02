Nintendo reports trailing profit as sales of aging Switch game console slide

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese video game maker Nintendo has reported a 55% drop in its profit in the April-June quarter as sales slipped in both machines and game software. The Nintendo Switch is in its eighth year after going on sale, with more than 140 million already sold. Profit at Nintendo totaled 80.95 billion yen, or $543 million in the last quarter. Quarterly sales declined 46.5%. Nintendo did not release any new information about a promised Switch successor. Its president, Shuntaro Furukawa, has said an announcement will be made before April 2025. Some 128 million people are now Switch players around the world. Software sales declined 41%.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.