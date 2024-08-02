Gunmen attack police escorting judges in northwest Pakistan, killing 2 policemen. Judges are safe

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say unidentified assailants have opened fire on officers escorting a vehicle that was carrying three judges in Pakistan’s volatile northwest, killing two officers. The judges escaped unharmed in the Friday’s attack which was the second one this week in the region. The local police chief said the attack happened in northwestern Dera Ismail Khan where Pakistan staff working for a U.N. development agency escaped unharmed on Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on their bulletproof vehicle. No one has claimed responsibility for the latest and previous attack on the U.N. vehicle. Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks in recent years.

