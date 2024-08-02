Explosion and gunfire rock hotel at popular beach in Somalia’s capital, witnesses say

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Authorities and witnesses in Somalia say an explosion and gunfire has rocked a hotel by the beach in the capital city of Mogadishu, and security forces are at the scene. The state-owned Somali National News Agency reported Friday night that security forces had “neutralized the attackers.” There was no immediate word on deaths and injuries. Al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab, has said through its radio that its fighters carried out the attack. Two witnesses who spoke to The Associated Press say there were casualties from the attack.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.