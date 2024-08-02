Ex-Louisiana mayor is arrested and accused of raping minor following abrupt resignation

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — A woman who abruptly resigned her mayoral seat in a small southwest Louisiana city a week ago is now facing a rape charge involving a minor. Louisiana State Police arrested 42-year-old Misty Clanton Roberts on Thursday on charges of third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. New outlets report she was released from the Beauregard Parish jail after posting $75,000 bond. State police say the alleged victim and another juvenile confirmed during an interview that Roberts had sex with the juvenile while she was mayor of DeRidder, a small city about 50 miles north of Lake Charles. Roberts’ attorney says his client is innocent and they look forward to putting “this unfortunate situation behind them.”

