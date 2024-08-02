Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea say son Maximus has Guillain-Barre syndrome

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea said their 3-year-old son Maximus is suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

Their update in a joint social-media post Thursday came little more than a week after the Dodgers scratched him from the starting lineup against Houston, then placed him on the family emergency list a day later. Freeman rushed home and hasn’t played since.

In the post, they said Maximus had “rapidly declined and went into full-body paralysis” and was rushed to the hospital to “reinforce his lungs” last Friday. Maximus has improved in recent days, including having his breathing tube removed and being taken off a ventilator Wednesday.

“These have been the hardest and scariest days of our lives,” the post stated. “Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard. This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed.”

The post stated the family has appreciated prayers and support from well-wishers.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barre syndrome is a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. While there is no cure, most people fully recover.

Freeman, an eight-time all-star, is hitting .288 with 16 home runs and 67 RBI.

