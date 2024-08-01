Tahiti’s youth surf culture gets a boost as island hosts the Paris Olympics

TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — Tahiti is hosting the surfing competition for the Paris Olympics and has been a coveted destination for the sport for decades, but it’s only in more recent years that local surf culture and talent begun to develop among younger generations. Residents say local professional surfers have been critical in the development of local surfing talent and culture. Two French Polynesian surfers competing in the 2024 Olympics has been a boost for the promotion and development of local surfing. The surfing community expects local interest in the sport to grow.

