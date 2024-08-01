Rowing recap, Aug. 1: U.S. wins first Olympic medal since 2016
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Recapping a loaded day of rowing action at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, featuring finals in the fours and double sculls.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Recapping a loaded day of rowing action at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, featuring finals in the fours and double sculls.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.