Skip to Content
News

Race walk recap: Ecuador’s Brian Pintado prevails in men’s race

Brian Pintado from Ecuador crosses the finish line as the winner in the men's 20km race walk.
Brian Pintado from Ecuador crosses the finish line as the winner in the men's 20km race walk.
By
Published 12:22 AM

Sven Hoppe/Getty Images

Recapping the first track and field events of the 2024 Paris Olympics: the men’s and women’s 20km race walk finals.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content