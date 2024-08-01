Poland marks 80th anniversary of Warsaw Uprising, honoring heroes of doomed fight for freedom

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish and German presidents bowed their heads to the cadence of a military drum as they paid tribute to Poles slaughtered by Nazi Germany during the Warsaw Uprising of 1944. The tributes took place on the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the ill-fated revolt. News broke of the death Thursday morning of a 106-year-old woman who was the oldest surviving insurgent. That was a poignant reminder of the passing away of the wartime generation. At 5 p.m. sirens will wail across Warsaw to pay tribute to the insurgents. Taylor Swift, who is giving a concert in Warsaw in the evening, warned her fans on social media not to panic when they hear the sirens.

