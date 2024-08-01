Skip to Content
News

Paris Olympics Day 7 Preview (Aug. 2): Dressel duels in 50m free, U.S. men’s soccer seeks semis

U.S. men's soccer team
U.S. men's soccer team
By
Published 6:03 PM

Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images

TV and live stream schedules for the biggest events taking place Friday, Aug. 2, at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content