Moldova expels Russian diplomat after detaining two officials suspected of treason and conspiracy

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s foreign ministry says it has expelled a Russian diplomat after two Moldovan officials were detained on suspicion of treason and conspiracy against the European Union candidate country. Authorities said one of the Moldovan officials is suspected of treason for allegedly collecting and providing information to an embassy employee that could be used against Moldova’s interests, while the other is accused of plotting against the country for personal gain. The authorities did not state which country’s embassy was involved. The foreign ministry said it summoned Russia’s ambassador to inform him that an unnamed embassy worker was a “collaborator” who was declared persona non grata and must leave the country.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.