Former Honduras national police chief gets 19 years in U.S. prison for cocaine distribution

NEW YORK (AP) — The former chief of the Honduran National Police has been sentenced to 19 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in a cocaine conspiracy. Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares, also known as “El Tigre,” was a member of the Honduran National Police for decades before becoming its leader for a year in 2012. Prosecutors say he rose to power by enabling cocaine trafficking on a massive sale and using violence, including murder, to protect the drug trade. Prosecutors had requested a 30-year prison term. His defense asked for 10. His lawyer said Valladares admits to the drug conspiracy but denied being involved in any murders.

