Field hockey recap: Germany men stun medal-favorite Netherlands to reach quarterfinals
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
The field hockey tournament continued in Paris on Wednesday, with six women’s matches and two men’s. Here’s what happened.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
The field hockey tournament continued in Paris on Wednesday, with six women’s matches and two men’s. Here’s what happened.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.