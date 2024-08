At twice the age of some of her competitors in Paris, the 32-year-old Nottingham native dominated on the asymmetric bars – her best event – with the day’s highest score of 14.933. It was an especially emotional day for Downie, whose late brother would have been celebrating his 28th birthday on Tuesday.

