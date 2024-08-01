China’s Liu Yukun wins men’s 50 meter rifle 3 position gold
Getty Images
China’s Liu Yukun won the men’s 50m 3 positions final, ahead of Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish and India’s Swapnil Kusale.
Getty Images
