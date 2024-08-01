Carlos Alcaraz clinches first Olympic semifinal berth

Getty Images
Second seed Carlos Alcaraz clinched his first Olympic semifinal berth in his debut at the Games. The Spaniard dismissed American Tommy Paul in a scintillating straight-sets victory.
Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.