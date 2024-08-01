Skip to Content
News

Carlos Alcaraz clinches first Olympic semifinal berth

carlos alcaraz
carlos alcaraz
By
Published 7:42 AM

Getty Images

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz clinched his first Olympic semifinal berth in his debut at the Games. The Spaniard dismissed American Tommy Paul in a scintillating straight-sets victory.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content