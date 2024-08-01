Canada’s Summer McIntosh claims 2nd swimming gold, American Kate Douglass triumphs

AP National Writer

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh claimed her second victory of the Paris Olympics with another dominating performance, while Kate Douglass brought home gold for an American team that has endured a whole bunch of runner-up finishes.

McIntosh romped to victory in the 200-meter butterfly Thursday night, dealing American Regan Smith a familiar silver-medal finish.

But Douglass put the U.S. on the top of the podium in the 200 breaststroke, a race that essentially served as a changing of the guard.

Longtime American star Lilly King, competing in her final Olympics, finished last in the final. She made her way over several lane ropes to give a hug to Douglas, one of the world’s most versatile swimmers and now a gold medalist.

It was the fourth swimming gold for the world’s most dominant swimming nation, to go along with 10 silver medals and six bronzes.

McIntosh chased down China’s Zhang Yufei

China’s Zhang Yufei, the reigning Olympic champion and of nearly two dozen swimmers from her country who tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Tokyo Games but were allowed to compete, pushed the pace in the 200 fly over the first half of the race.

No way she was holding off McIntosh, though.

The 17-year-old powered to the lead on the third 50 and left no doubt on the closing lap. She touched in an Olympic-record of 2:03.03.

Smith passed Zhang as well, but had no chance of chasing down the youngster who has established herself as one of the biggest stars at La Defense Arena.

McIntosh opened the games with a silver medal in the 400 freestyle, finishing ahead of Katie Ledecky, and blew away the field in the 400 individual medley.

This was another rout. Smith touched in 2:03.84 for the fourth silver medal of her career, which has yet to produce a gold. Zhang held on for the bronze in 2:05.09.

Red white and blue for gold

Douglass, who won a bronze in the 200 individual medley at Tokyo, now has a complete collection.

She started the Paris Games by helping the Americans win silver in 4×100 freestyle relay.

She grabbed the best color of all Thursday.

Douglass claimed the lead on the second of four laps and held off South Africa’s Tatjana Smith to win in 2:19.24.

Smith, who took gold in the 100 breaststroke, settled for a silver this time in 2:19.60. The bronze went to Tes Schouten (2:21.05) of the Netherlands.

King, the winner of five medals including two golds at the last two Olympics, failed to claim an individual prize in her Olympic farewell. She tied for fourth in the 100 breaststroke and finished more than 6 1/2 seconds behind Douglass in the 200.

Douglass has a chance to pick up another medal in the 200 IM.

Another Bowman swimmer wins gold

Hungary’s Hubert Kós claimed gold in the 200 backstroke, another triumph for a swimmer coached by Bob Bowman.

Kós rallied on the final lap to pass Greece’s Apostolos Christou. The winner finished in 1:54.26, while Christou held on for the silver in 1:54.82. The bronze went to Roman Mityukov of Switzerland in 1:54.85.

Bowman coached Kós at Arizona State University, where he competed alongside the biggest swimming star of these games, France’s Léon Marchand.

Bowman now heads the program at the University of Texas, and Kós has transferred to join him.

Caeleb Dressel advances to the final of the 50 free

After a close call in the morning preliminaries, American Caeleb Dressel will get a chance to defend his Olympic title in the 50 freestyle Friday night.

Dressel posted the fifth-fastest time in the evening semifinals (21.58) Thursday on the heels of tying for 13th in the heats. Benjamin Proud of Britain and Cameron McEvoy of Australia shared the top spot in swimming’s most chaotic race — an all-out dash from one end of the pool to the other — at 21.38.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games