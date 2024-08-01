Biles back on top: Simone Biles clinches second Olympic all-around gold
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles once again ascended to the pinnacle of her sport, claiming her sixth career gold and second Olympic all-around title.
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
