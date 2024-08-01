Basketball and Biles: The schedules align for US hoops team to watch gymnastics all-around final

PARIS (AP) — True to their word, the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team showed up to see Simone Biles at the Paris Games. Several members of the Olympic squad — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Jrue Holiday among them — were in Paris on Thursday night to watch the women’s all-around competition, where Biles was the featured attraction. It was one of the few nights where the schedules aligned to allow the basketball team to watch Biles compete.

