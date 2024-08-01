3×3 basketball recap, Aug. 1: Germany hands Canada first loss on women’s side
USA Today Sports
A full breakdown of all the Olympic 3×3 basketball action, from the women and the men, on Aug. 1.
USA Today Sports
A full breakdown of all the Olympic 3×3 basketball action, from the women and the men, on Aug. 1.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.