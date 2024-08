Andy Murray saw his Olympic and professional tennis career come to a close on Thursday, when he and doubles partner Dan Evans suffered a quarterfinal loss to Americans Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz, 6-2, 6-4.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.