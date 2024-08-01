2 New York City police officers shot while responding to robbery, both expected to survive

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say two New York City police officers have been shot while responding to a robbery at a business on a busy Manhattan street. The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Police said the officers were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. Police said the officers were responding to a robbery call at 91 Canal Street. Witnesses said the officers were shot while chasing a fleeing suspect. Police blocked off the busy street with vehicles and yellow crime scene tape. Investigators cased the block for signs of the shooting and scoured nearby delis for surveillance footage.

