What is in the box given to medal winners at the Paris Olympics?
Getty Images
Here’s what’s inside the mysterious box that medal winners are given at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Getty Images
Here’s what’s inside the mysterious box that medal winners are given at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.