United States becomes first country to win 3,000 Olympic medals
Getty Images
Team USA’s dominance continues as it becomes the first country ever to win 6,000 medals in the Summer and Winter Olympics combined.
Getty Images
Team USA’s dominance continues as it becomes the first country ever to win 6,000 medals in the Summer and Winter Olympics combined.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.