The ultimate doubles dream team’s journey has come to end. The superstar Spanish doubles team of Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal, known fondly by fans as ‘Nadal-caraz’, fell to the fourth seeded doubles team of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek, 6-2, 6-4.

