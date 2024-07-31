Skip to Content
Men’s Triathlon Recap: Yee astonishes Wilde with last-minute comeback

Wilde embraces Yee after a crazy triathlon finish
3:33 AM

Great Britain’s Alex Yee astonished Wilde, and the world, with a last-minute surge that upgraded his Tokyo silver to Paris gold.

