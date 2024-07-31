Lee Kiefer, U.S. fencing medalists ‘excited’ about sport’s surge in popularity
Franck Fife-AFP via Getty Images
Team USA looks ahead to the team foil events at the 2024 Paris Olympics and what it means for the sport beyond this Games.
Franck Fife-AFP via Getty Images
Team USA looks ahead to the team foil events at the 2024 Paris Olympics and what it means for the sport beyond this Games.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.