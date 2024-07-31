Harris calls Trump’s false claims about race ‘the same old show’ of divisiveness and disrespect

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris says former President Donald Trump’s false assertions about her race were the “same old show” as she is emphasizing the need for Black women to organize for his defeat this November. Harris addressed the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority — one of “Divine Nine” historically Black fraternities and sororities — in Houston, on Wednesday night. Earlier Wednesday, Trump said Harris, the first Black woman and Asian American to serve as vice president, had in the past only promoted her Indian heritage. Harris responded briefly during her address to the sorority, saying Trump’s display was an example of his “divisiveness” and “disrespect.”

