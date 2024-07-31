Donald Trump falsely questions Kamala Harris’ race as he appears at gathering of Black journalists

CHICAGO (AP) — Donald Trump has questioned Kamala Harris’ race during an appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago that quickly turned hostile. The Republican former president on Wednesday falsely said of Harris, the first Asian American and Black American vice president, that she had in the past only promoted her Indian heritage. “I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?” Trump said while addressing the group.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.