Daughter of Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley says she thought baby died after she gave birth

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The daughter of baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley has testified at her trial that she didn’t know she was pregnant when she gave birth in the woods in subfreezing temperatures on Christmas night in 2022 and thought her baby had died. Twenty-seven-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was homeless at the time and living in a tent in Manchester, New Hampshire. A forensic psychologist testified earlier Wednesday that Eckersley was suffering from mental health and developmental issues diagnosed since childhood, as well as substance abuse disorder. She was not being treated for those conditions at the time. Her trial started July 25. She’s pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, reckless conduct, falsifying evidence and endangering the welfare of a child.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.