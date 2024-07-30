Skip to Content
Volleyball recap, July 30: Italy rolls Egypt, U.S. men back in action

United States of America setter Micah Christenson (11) and outside hitter Aaron Russell (2) react before the match against Argentina during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena 1.
Published 1:33 AM

Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

The Team USA men headline day four of the 2024 Paris Olympics volleyball tournament

NBC Olympics

