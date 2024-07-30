Skip to Content
U.S. men’s soccer team cruises to 3-0 win over Guinea, books spot in quarterfinals

USMNT players celebrate after scoring a goal.
Published 12:00 PM

Getty Images

The U.S. secured its spot in the knockout round following its 3-0 win over Guinea in what proved to be a comfortable match for the young Americans.

NBC Olympics

