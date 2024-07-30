Team USA boxer Roscoe Hill downed by France’s Billal Bennama in Round 2
USA TODAY
Team USA’s flyweight boxer Roscoe Hill fell to France’s Billal Bennama in a split-decision Round of 16 match Tuesday morning.
