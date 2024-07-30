Serbia wins gold in shooting mixed team air pistol
Getty Images
Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec won the 10m air pistol mixed team gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
Getty Images
Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec won the 10m air pistol mixed team gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.