Day 4 of Olympic tennis saw the Parisian weather sizzle as the on-court in second and third round matches heated up. Let’s breakdown the ballers who made the final 8, the baseline battles and match results from the day four.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.