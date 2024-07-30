NYC Mayor Eric Adams defends top advisor accused of sexual harassment

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is standing by a top adviser and longtime friend who faces allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues. Timothy Pearson is a former high-ranking official in the New York Police Department who now advises the mayor on public safety. He was named in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by a current deputy police chief who says Pearson retaliated against people who complained about his conduct. At a press briefing Tuesday, Adams described Pearson as a “good friend” and said his role in the administration had not changed as a result of the allegations. A lawyer for Pearson did not respond to a request for comment.

